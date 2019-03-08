Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

MICHAEL DRURY trading as Drury's Transport Ltd of 4 Cornish Way Business Park, Lyngate Industrial Estate, North Walsham NR28 OFE is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at the operating centre at 4 Folgate Road, Lyngate Industrial Estate, North Walsham NR28 OAJ To add an operating centre to keep 0 goods vehicles and 20 trailers at 4 Cornish Way Business Park, Lyngate Industrial Estate, North Walsham NR28 OFE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office