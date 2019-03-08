Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

MICHAEL DRURY trading as Drury's Transport Ltd of 4 Cornish Way Business Park, Lyngate Industrial Estate, North Walsham NR28 OFE is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at the operating centre at 4 Folgate Road, Lyngate Industrial Estate, North Walsham NR28 OAJ

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

MICHAEL DRURY trading as Drury's Transport Ltd of 4 Cornish Way Business Park, Lyngate Industrial Estate, North Walsham NR28 OFE is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at the operating centre at 4 Folgate Road, Lyngate Industrial Estate, North Walsham NR28 OAJ To add an operating centre to keep 0 goods vehicles and 20 trailers at 4 Cornish Way Business Park, Lyngate Industrial Estate, North Walsham NR28 OFE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

Most Read

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Why has Norwich been classed as a town by the government?

Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Mike Page

First look inside Norwich pub following £130,000 makeover

Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are preparing to reopen The Wildman in Norwich after a major refurbishment. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Village inn finalist in Norfolk’s pub of the year award

Deborah and Pat Palmer with staff outside The Hare Arms. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

England U21 debuts for two Norwich City players during eventful qualifying win in Turkey

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons made his England U21 debut tonight, playing all of a 3-2 qualifying win on Turkey Picture: Football Association

‘Lamentable and offensive’: Bishop of Norwich blasts Tories over ‘JFC’ advert

The new Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham Usher speaks at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists