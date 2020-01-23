Search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 24 January 2020

Diffa Waste Services Ltd of Kingsmill, London Road, Loudwater, High Wycombe, Bucks HP10 9TD. Is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 5 vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at 51 Maurice Gaymer Road, Attleborough NR17 2QZ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's Office.

