KENNETH STUART MASTERS (Deceased) PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 June 2019

Public Notice

ANY persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the aforementioned deceased, late of Flat 3 Ruth House, 23 Cliff Avenue, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 OAN, who died on 04/10/2018

ANY persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the aforementioned deceased, late of Flat 3 Ruth House, 23 Cliff Avenue, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 OAN, who died on 04/10/2018, are required to send particulars thereof in writing to Deborah Jane Pipe, 4 Mallard Way, Hollesley, Woodbridge, Suffolk, 1P12 3QJ, on or before 17/08/2019, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to claims and interests notified.

