KENNETH STUART MASTERS (Deceased) PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

Public Notice Archant

ANY persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the aforementioned deceased, late of Flat 3 Ruth House, 23 Cliff Avenue, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 OAN, who died on 04/10/2018

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

KENNETH STUART MASTERS (Deceased) PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

ANY persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the aforementioned deceased, late of Flat 3 Ruth House, 23 Cliff Avenue, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 OAN, who died on 04/10/2018, are required to send particulars thereof in writing to Deborah Jane Pipe, 4 Mallard Way, Hollesley, Woodbridge, Suffolk, 1P12 3QJ, on or before 17/08/2019, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to claims and interests notified.