LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 27 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

I, Simon Goodings of Dazmonda Ltd, give notice that, on 22nd March 2019, I applied to vary the Premises Licence in respect of 37 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1BG as follows:- Licensable activity to include the supply of alcohol on Sunday mornings from 4am to 5am. Opening hours and all other licensable activity to remain the same.

Any interested party or responsible authority may make representations on this application in writing to: The Licensing Manager, Norwich City Council, Citywide Services, Public Protection (Licensing), City Hall, St Peter’s Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH, no later than 28 days after the date of the application.

