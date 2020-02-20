Application for a Variation of a Premises Licence

Public Notice Archant

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that David King has applied in respect of The Plasterers Arms, 43 Cowgate, NORWICH, NR3 1 SZ for the Variation of a Premises License under the Licensing Act 2003 to extend the licensed hours for the sale by retail of alcohol by 1 hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Sale of alcohol: Monday to Thursday 11:00-00:00, Friday 11:00-01:00, Saturday to Sunday 10:00-01:00.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Application for a Variation of a Premises Licence

You may also want to watch:

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that David King has applied in respect of The Plasterers Arms, 43 Cowgate, NORWICH, NR3 1 SZ for the Variation of a Premises License under the Licensing Act 2003 to extend the licensed hours for the sale by retail of alcohol by 1 hour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Sale of alcohol: Monday to Thursday 11:00-00:00, Friday 11:00-01:00, Saturday to Sunday 10:00-01:00.

Representations to this application must be made in writing by 20/02/20 to Licensing, Citywide Services, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, NORWICH, NR2 1NH where applications can be inspected during office hours, or online at https://www.norwich.gov.uk/ info/20014/licensing/1313/ premises_applications_ received. It is an offence liable on summary conviction to a maximum fine of £5,000 to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application.