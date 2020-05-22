Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

DANIELS TRANSPORT GROUP LTD trading as Daniels Transport of Laundry Loke, North Walsham, NR28 OBD is applying for a licence to use Laundry Loke, North Walsham, NR28 OBD as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 15 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.