Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 January 2019

D & T Powell Ltd of Colchester is applying for a licence to use Tarmac Ltd, Norwich as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers and to use Tarmac Ltd, Horstead as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers and to use Tarmac Ltd, Ely as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

D& T Powell Ltd trading as D & T Powell Ltd of 12 Herrings Way, Fordham, Colchester, C06 3NB is applying for a licence to use Tarmac Ltd, Old Station Yard, Trowse, Norwich, NR12EG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers and to use Tarmac Ltd, Quarry Road, Horstead, Norfolk, NR12 7NZ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers and to use Tarmac Ltd, Common Farm, Chatteris Road, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB6 2AY as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

