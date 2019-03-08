Search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

TAKE NOTICE that D.A.V. Property Limited of Cedar House 41 Thorpe Road Norwich NR1 lES has applied to Norwich City Council for a Premises Licence for 72 Prince of Wales Road Norwich NR1 1LT for the following proposed licensable activities on every day:-

Sale of Alcohol for consumption on and off the premises (9am to 4am) Provision of Regulated Entertainment (9am to 4am) Provision of Late Night Refreshment (11pm to 4am)

The record of this application can be viewed on the Councils website

The record of this application can be viewed on the Councils website (www.norwich.gov. uk) or together with the register during normal office hours at the Council's Office at City Hall, Norwich.

Any person wishing make representations in relation to grant of the licence should write to the Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich NR2 1NH.

Representations must be received by Norwich City Council in writing no later than August 16 2019

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Dated this 17th day of July 2019

Leathes Prior 74 The Close Norwich NR1 4DR

Solicitors to the Applicant

