Premises Licence -New Application

Proposed Licensable Activities: Sale of alcohol and consumption on and off premises Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Name of Applicant: Mrs A M Gallop

Name of Premises: Club Virage Cafe

Postal Address of Premises: Beccles Aerodrome, Brock Road, Ellough, Beccles NR34 7PJ

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be vied by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

Start Date: 08/07/2020

Closing Date: 04/08/2020

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000