IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE BUSINESS AND PROPERTY COURTS OF ENGLAND AND WALES PROPERTY TRUST AND PROBATE LIST (ChD) Case Number PT-2018-000830
PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 November 2018
Archant
In the matter of an application for a declaration of the presumed death of David Arthur Reginald Lidgey
A claim has been issued in the High Court of Justice for a Declaration that David Arthur Reginald Lidgey, whose last known address was The Range, Ely Road, Hilgay, Downham Market, Norfolk, PE38 OJN is presumed to be dead. Any person having an interest may apply to the Court to intervene in this matter. If you wish to apply to the Court, you should do so at Rolls Building, 7 Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1NL as soon as possible, and if possible within 21 days of the date of this notice. Delay may harm your prospects of being able to intervene. Fraser Dawbarns LLP 21 Tuesday Market Place King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW
