Search

Advanced search

IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE BUSINESS AND PROPERTY COURTS OF ENGLAND AND WALES PROPERTY TRUST AND PROBATE LIST (ChD) Case Number PT-2018-000830

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 November 2018

public notice 10229577

public notice 10229577

Archant

In the matter of an application for a declaration of the presumed death of David Arthur Reginald Lidgey

A claim has been issued in the High Court of Justice for a Declaration that David Arthur Reginald Lidgey, whose last known address was The Range, Ely Road, Hilgay, Downham Market, Norfolk, PE38 OJN is presumed to be dead. Any person having an interest may apply to the Court to intervene in this matter. If you wish to apply to the Court, you should do so at Rolls Building, 7 Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1NL as soon as possible, and if possible within 21 days of the date of this notice. Delay may harm your prospects of being able to intervene. Fraser Dawbarns LLP 21 Tuesday Market Place King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video ‘I’ll take it, that’s all I need to say’ – City midfielder offers to end penalty curse

Moritz Leitner celebrates his first goal at Carrow Road with Teemu Pukki (22), who is going to find added competition for Norwich City's next penalty. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Poll Taxpayers could be left with £100,000 bill to repair church-owned wall

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Singer named by NME as one of UK’s hottest new country artists

Lucy Grubb, the 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Norwich. Picture: Hannah Smith

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute with Broads Authority over cladding materials

The Ice House which Andrew Lodge is renovating to live in at Irstead which has real elm cladding. Andrew is in dispute with the Broads Authority about the house he has built to let at the same site, which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove the wood effect fibre cement cladding, as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive Sir Ian McKellen offering free tickets to 80-year-olds in bonus Norwich show

Ian McKellen is coming to 80 stages across the UK to celebrate his 80th birthday in 2019 Credit: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Poll Taxpayers could be left with £100,000 bill to repair church-owned wall

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Video LIVE: How Norfolk and Waveney are remembering those who fell on centenary of Armistice Day

Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker

Blackpool ho! The Strictly Come Dancing weekly round-up

RAF Servicewomen - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Video Emotional candlelit procession brings Remembrance Day commemorations to a close

Those in the procession of light, holding their candles at City Hall for the Vigil of Peace for Armistice Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast