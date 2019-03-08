Search

Advanced search

Controversial car park 'still giving fines' despite no planning permission or signs

PUBLISHED: 11:48 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 01 October 2019

The controversial Winelodge Hotel car park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Google

The controversial Winelodge Hotel car park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Google

Archant

Drivers are reportedly still being fined at a controversial car park which was built without necessary permission that currently has no warning signs.

In August, East Suffolk Council opened an investigation into the car park which businesses and residents claim used to be free on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad when it emerged the signage and machines were built without planning permission.

There are currently no signs or machinery on the site as the council investigates. However, drivers are reportedly still receiving fines.

John Simmonds, 73, a pensioner from Gorleston, claims he was fined £60 for using the car park for three minutes as he tried to buy dinner with no warning.

Mr Simmonds said: "There was nothing I could see which indicated I needed to pay.

"I went into the chip shop and the women told me not to go in or they'll fine you.

"I couldn't see any machine at all, I just pulled in and went into the fish and chip shop for three minutes.

"I'm absolutely disgusted. That's £20 per minute.

You may also want to watch:

"There were no signs that were pay and display, or none that I could see.

"I'm flabbergasted that they have the audacity to send this through to me."

In August a council spokesman said: "A change of parking designation from free to charging does not in itself require planning permission, as there is no material change in the use of the land.

"However, any physical features required to enable fee charging may require consent, including machines and signage."

Now the managing director of National Parking Enforcement, Jonathan Lecaille, has put in a planning application for new signage at 58 Bridge Road.

The planning application proposes the placement of non-illuminated advertisements, specifically "warning signage advertising terms and conditions for parking, GDPR information and CCT/ANPR information."

ANPR refers to automatic number plate recognition cameras which drivers claim have lead to 'unfair' fines of £60-100 for even briefly using the car park.

The application was lodged with East Suffolk Council on September 17. It is currently "awaiting decision" and comments can still be made.

National Parking Enforcement were approached for comment.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Road closed in both directions after car hits tree

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

‘They were best friends and amazing people’ - Son pays tribute to couple who took their own lives

Malcolm Christopher Weston and Patricia May Weston. Picture: Weston Family

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car left abandoned in high water

The Ford Fiesta, whcih was left on Hall Road, Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Missing man found dead in park, inquest hears

A man whose body was found in a Wymondham park died due to hanging, an inquest heard. Photo: Norfolk Police

‘We vow to keep it open’ says new landlord of much-loved pub

Andrew McNeil, who has just re-opened the York pub. Pic: submitted

‘They were best friends and amazing people’ - Son pays tribute to couple who took their own lives

Malcolm Christopher Weston and Patricia May Weston. Picture: Weston Family

Well-heeled footwear brand worn by celebrities to open first ever shop in Norfolk

Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, who run Fairfax & Favor, which is coming to Holt. Pic: Fairfax & Favor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists