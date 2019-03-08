Licensing Act 2003 APPLICATION FOR THE NEW PREMISES LICENCE

Licensing Act 2003

APPLICATION FOR THE NEW PREMISES LICENCE

An application in respect of Burn Valley Vineyard, Beacon Hill Road, Shammer, North Creake, Norfolk, NR21 9LN has been made to the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk as follows:

Proposed Licensable Activities: the sale of alcohol by retail Monday to Sunday 12:00-23:00

The application can be viewed in the Licensing Public register (www. west-norfolk.gov.uk) using reference 19/00715/LA_ PRE or by arrangement with the Licensing Team at the Council's Office, King's Court, Chapel Street, King's Lynn (telephone: (01553) 616200)).

Anyone wishing to object to this application should do so, in writing by 17th July 2019 to Environmental Health -Licensing, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, King's Court, Chapel Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1EQ.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application to which a maximum fine of £5000 is liable on summary conviction.

Applicant: J & HM Robinson

Date: 19th June 2019