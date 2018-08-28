Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Leisure centre reopens after bacteria scare

PUBLISHED: 11:40 04 February 2019

Bungay pool will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Bungay pool will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Archant

Bungay gym has reopened its doors to the public after concerns changes in water temperature could have made the leisure centre unsafe.

The pool and gym were closed last week due to the concerns.

In a post to Facebook, a spokesperson for Bungay Pool and Gym said: “Alternative temporary welfare units (toilets, wash basins and hot and cold water) have been sourced and are expected to arrive on-site for installation tomorrow afternoon to enable the use of the gym and studio only.

“We would like to thank you for your patience and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Despite the installation of the toilets and water basins, the pool remains closed.

From today (Monday) the gym and studio are operating under their usual times and their regular classes.

Last Friday, the leisure centre announced they would shut their doors for seven to 10 days after the fluctuating water temperature could result in an increase of bacteria which causes Legionnaires’ disease.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Debenhams looking to close 20 stores this year

Debenhams shop / store, Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434)

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

What do you think of proposed overhaul of two Norwich streets?

Tombland after previous roadworks in 2015 were finished. The area could be set for another overhaul. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists