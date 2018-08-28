Leisure centre reopens after bacteria scare

Bungay pool will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym Archant

Bungay gym has reopened its doors to the public after concerns changes in water temperature could have made the leisure centre unsafe.

The pool and gym were closed last week due to the concerns.

In a post to Facebook, a spokesperson for Bungay Pool and Gym said: “Alternative temporary welfare units (toilets, wash basins and hot and cold water) have been sourced and are expected to arrive on-site for installation tomorrow afternoon to enable the use of the gym and studio only.

“We would like to thank you for your patience and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Despite the installation of the toilets and water basins, the pool remains closed.

From today (Monday) the gym and studio are operating under their usual times and their regular classes.

Last Friday, the leisure centre announced they would shut their doors for seven to 10 days after the fluctuating water temperature could result in an increase of bacteria which causes Legionnaires’ disease.