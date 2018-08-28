Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:19 20 November 2018

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Gary Cater and Gavin Cater trading as Bryan W Cater of The Poplars, Thetford Road, Northwold, Thetford 1P26 5LW is applying for a licence to use The Poplars, Thetford Road, Northwold, Thetford 1P26 5LW as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Gary Cater and Gavin Cater trading as Bryan W Cater of The Poplars, Thetford Road, Northwold, Thetford 1P26 5LW is applying for a licence to use The Poplars, Thetford Road, Northwold, Thetford 1P26 5LW as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Ladies retailer Bonmarche sees profits nose-dive by 48% as Christmas approaches

Bonmarche. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: James Bass

Norwich Waterstones invites shoppers to buy Christmas books for children in care

The Christmas Giving Tree at Norwich Waterstones. Photo: Norwich Waterstones

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast