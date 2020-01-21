Search

Village to get £50,000 play park

PUBLISHED: 07:28 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:28 21 January 2020

The former playpark in Brooke, pictured in 2011. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant copyright 2011

Families will have a new place to play after a village secured £50,000 for a park.

A playpark in Brooke, which closed unexpectedly several years ago, will reopen this spring thanks to a dedicated committee.

The committee, which was created at the end of 2018, wanted a park "to bring families together", raising £50,000 in just over a year for new equipment.

The park will feature combine harvester with a slide and climbing wall, a pump track, a camel slide and a wooden teepee.

All equipment was chosen by primary school children in the area, as well as adults through a Facebook survey.

Rebecca Hodges, a trustee of the committee, said: "The idea was to create a safe space for families and a place where children can learn outdoors and boost their educational and developmental play.

"We're very grateful for everyone who has donated money to play park, it will make a huge difference to our community."

