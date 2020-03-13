Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 08:47 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 13 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

BRINKFREES LTD trading as Freestons of Bradleys, Wotton Road, Ashford, Kent, UK TN23 6LL is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Unit E, Frenbury Industrial Estate, Drayton High Road, Norwich Norfolk NR6 5DP.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

BRINKFREES LTD trading as Freestons of Bradleys, Wotton Road, Ashford, Kent, UK TN23 6LL is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Unit E, Frenbury Industrial Estate, Drayton High Road, Norwich Norfolk NR6 5DP.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

The Environment Agency has warned there could be flooding at Potter Heigham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: How is the outbreak affecting city life?

Empty shelves and signs in shops show the impact coronavirus is already having on city life. Pictures: Archant

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Premier League set to be suspended for weeks over coronavirus spread - reports

Norwich City fans face an anxious wait as the Premier League decide on it's response to the spread of coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mark Armstrong: What a runner must try and do when their event is in doubt

Runners make their way along The Mall towards finish line during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon. during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Rogue builder sent back to prison

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24