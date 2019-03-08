Search

Application for a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 July 2019

Public Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Breckland Council has applied in respect of Riverside Development, Anchor Place, Thetford IP24 3AQ for a Premises Licence / Club Premises Certificate under the Licensing Act 2003 to allow for Outdoor Films, Live Music, Recorded Music, Dance Performances, Other similar events Monday to Saturday 10:00 to 23:000, Sundays 10:00 to 22:30

Representations to this application must be made in writing by 02/08/2019 to the Licensing Team, Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, NR19 lEE where applications can be inspected during office hours. It is an offence liable on summary conviction to a maximum fine of £5,000 to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application.

