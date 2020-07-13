IMPORTANT NOTICE COVID 19 COUNCIL MEETINGS

Brandon Town Council is constantly reviewing its functions to comply with the latest legislation and to ensure the safety of Residents, Staff and Councillors. To this end the Town Council will be holding “virtual” meetings using Microsoft Teams for the foreseeable future commencing 13th July, anyone wishing to partake in the meeting will need to receive an invitation from the Town Council Office. Applications can be made by mail to office @brandontc.com.

The office will be reopening on the 15th June, normal restrictions regarding social distancing and PPE will apply.

Graham Cock Town Clerk - Brandon