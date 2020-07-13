Search

Advanced search

IMPORTANT NOTICE COVID 19 COUNCIL MEETINGS

PUBLISHED: 14:50 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 13 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Brandon Town Council is constantly reviewing its functions to comply with the latest legislation and to ensure the safety of Residents, Staff and Councillors.

To this end the Town Council will be holding “virtual” meetings using Microsoft Teams for the foreseeable future commencing 13th July, anyone wishing to partake in the meeting will need to receive an invitation from the Town Council Office. Applications can be made by mail to office @brandontc.com.

IMPORTANT NOTICE COVID 19 COUNCIL MEETINGS

You may also want to watch:

Brandon Town Council is constantly reviewing its functions to comply with the latest legislation and to ensure the safety of Residents, Staff and Councillors.

To this end the Town Council will be holding “virtual” meetings using Microsoft Teams for the foreseeable future commencing 13th July, anyone wishing to partake in the meeting will need to receive an invitation from the Town Council Office. Applications can be made by mail to office @brandontc.com.

The office will be reopening on the 15th June, normal restrictions regarding social distancing and PPE will apply.

Graham Cock Town Clerk - Brandon

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Confusion for Bertrams staff as assets bought out

The assets of Bertrams Trading have been bought by The Little Company. Picture: Archant

Man denies causing death of sportsman by dangerous driving

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC