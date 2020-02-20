NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

TAKE NOTICE that Babak Ahmadi of 76 Prince of Wales Road Norwich NR1 1NJ has applied to Norwich City Council to vary the Premises Licence relating to Bootleggers 76 Prince of Wales Road Norwich NR1 1NJ to permit the following additional licensable activities on every day:- Sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises for those taking a table meal (6am to 1am) Provision of Late Night Refreshment (11pm to 4am) The applicant is also seeking a variation of the permitted opening hours and permission to alter the premises. The record of this application can be viewed on the Councils website (www.norwich.gov.uk) or together with the register during normal office hours at the Council's Office at City Hall, Norwich.

The applicant is also seeking a variation of the permitted opening hours and permission to alter the premises. The record of this application can be viewed on the Councils website (www.norwich.gov.uk) or together with the register during normal office hours at the Council's Office at City Hall, Norwich.

Any person wishing make representations in relation to grant of the licence should write to the Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich NR2 1NH. Representations must be received by Norwich City Council in writing no later than February 20 2020

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Dated this 20th day of January 2020

Leathes Prior, 74 The Close

Norwich NR1 4DR - Solicitors to the Applicant