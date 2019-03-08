Search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 September 2019

Offshore Petroleum Production and Pipelines (Assessment of Environmental Effects) Regulations 1999 (as amended)

BLYTHE HUB DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENTAL STATEMENT ADDENDUM —SOUTHWARK FIELD DEVELOPMENT

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has been informed that IOG UK Ltd has applied for consent in relation to the above Blythe Hub Development Environmental Statement Addendum — Southwark Field Development located 55 km from the Norfolk Coast, at 053° 11' 02.605" N; 002° 05' 53.879" E. In accordance with the above-mentioned Regulations, this application is accompanied by an Environmental Statement, copies of which may be inspected between 10 am and 4 pm on business days at 10 Arthur St. London, EC4R 9AY until close of business on Monday 14th October 2019. Copies of the Environmental Statement may also be obtained from the address detailed above (subject to a discretionary charge of £2), or may be accessed via the internet at haps://www.independentoilandgas.com/blythe-hub-EIA.php.

Interested parties have until the date specified above to make representations in relation to the submission to the Secretary of State. All representations should quote the Department's reference number (D/4208/2018) and may be made by letter or e-mail to:

Environmental Management Team Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment & Decommissioning AB1 Building Crimon Place Aberdeen, AB 10 1BJ

Email: EMT @beis.gov.uk

Copies of representations may be made publicly available. Following receipt of all representations the Secretary of State will either agree to the grant or refusal of the consent (with or without conditions). Notice of the Secretary of State's decision will then be published in the London, Edinburgh and Belfast Gazettes, and on the GOV.UK website.

Within six weeks from the date of publication of the Secretary of State's decision to agree to the grant of consent, an approval as referred to in regulation 11 or the imposition of a relevant requirement in respect of the project as referred to in regulation 11, any person aggrieved by the decision may apply to the Court. The Court may grant an order quashing the grant of consent, the approval or the imposition of the requirement where it is satisfied the action was done in contravention of the requirement to consider the Environmental Statement, any other relevant information or any representations received from relevant authorities or other interested parties. The court may also grant such an order where the interests of the aggrieved person have been prejudiced by a failure to comply with any other requirement of the Regulations. Pending determination of the application by an aggrieved person, the court may by interim order, stay the operation of the consent, the approval or the requirement.

