Big shop reopens its doors in market town

Norwich street, Fakenham will welcome back Hughes as they reopen their doors. PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Archant

A north Norfolk town’s high street has taken another step towards normality as a big brand is reopening its doors.

Hughes chairman Robert Hughes thanked all the staff at Hughes who’s dedication has allowed them to reopen. Picture: Hughes Hughes chairman Robert Hughes thanked all the staff at Hughes who’s dedication has allowed them to reopen. Picture: Hughes

Hughes in Fakenham will reopen on July 25, over four months since it went into lockdown.

Initially, it is opening from 9am to 5.30pm five days a week, closing on Wednesdays and Sundays, but Hughes said the times would be constantly reviewed.

Customers will be required to wear a face mask/covering and use hand gel. There will be social distancing markers on the floor, and items on display will be regularly sanitised.

Hughes chairman Robert Hughes said: “While our web, trade and rental divisions have all been operating throughout the pandemic it is a great boost to be able to start reopening our stores.

“I would like to thank all the staff at Hughes whose dedication has made this possible.”