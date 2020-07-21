Big shop reopens its doors in market town
PUBLISHED: 11:55 21 July 2020
A north Norfolk town’s high street has taken another step towards normality as a big brand is reopening its doors.
Hughes in Fakenham will reopen on July 25, over four months since it went into lockdown.
Initially, it is opening from 9am to 5.30pm five days a week, closing on Wednesdays and Sundays, but Hughes said the times would be constantly reviewed.
Customers will be required to wear a face mask/covering and use hand gel. There will be social distancing markers on the floor, and items on display will be regularly sanitised.
Hughes chairman Robert Hughes said: “While our web, trade and rental divisions have all been operating throughout the pandemic it is a great boost to be able to start reopening our stores.
“I would like to thank all the staff at Hughes whose dedication has made this possible.”
