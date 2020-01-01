Patricia Ann Partridge deceased

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 that any person having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of PATRICIA ANN PARTRIDGE deceased late of 15 Malthouse Close, Watton, Thetford, Norfolk, IP25 6XH who died on 11th December 2019 is hereby required to send particulars thereof in writing to Bendall & Sons Solicitors, Ashton House, Mill Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7DW (ref: JAH/PAR204-1) and to send such particulars not later than 15th June 2020 after which date the personal representative will distribute the Estate among the persons entitled thereto having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.