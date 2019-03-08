NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

MAKE NOTICE that Aylsham Town Council has applied to Broadland District Council for a Premises Licence for the Drill Hall, Cawston Road, Aylsham, Norwich NR11 6BX. The licensable activities proposed to carry on or from the premises — the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises and Regulated Entertainment

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St. Andrew, Norwich NR7 ODU. The licensing register can be inspected during the Council's normal opening hours at the Council offices.

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Objections must be received by Broadland District Council Licensing Team in writing no later than 22nd July 2019.

Applicant signature: PE Smith MBE (Events Officer, Aylsham Town Council)