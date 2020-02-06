Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Robert Anthony Baldwin trading as Baldwin Skip Hire (2020) Ltd of Walnut Tree Farm, Silver Street, Besthorpe Norfolk NR17 2LF is applying for a licence to use Walnut Tree Farm, Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk NR17 2LF as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Robert Anthony Baldwin trading as Baldwin Skip Hire (2020) Ltd of Walnut Tree Farm, Silver Street, Besthorpe Norfolk NR17 2LF is applying for a licence to use Walnut Tree Farm, Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk NR17 2LF as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Missing 43-year-old man found

Police are appealing for help to find Kevin Johnson from King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich restaurant announces it has become fully vegan

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar. Picture: Neil Perry

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Last remaining tickets for Norwich City v Spurs match set to sell out

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Review: Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre

Briony Thompson as Elizabeth and George Page as Mark in Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Dan Smith
Drive 24