Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Robert Anthony Baldwin trading as Baldwin Skip Hire (2020) Ltd of Walnut Tree Farm, Silver Street, Besthorpe Norfolk NR17 2LF is applying for a licence to use Walnut Tree Farm, Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk NR17 2LF as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.