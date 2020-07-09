Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 16:12 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 09 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Alto Automotive Limited of Office 5, Farington House, Lancashire Business Park, Centurion Way, Preston, PR26 6TW is applying to change an existing Operator’s Licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 7 goods vehicles and 7 trailers at Alto Truck Services Limited, Greens Road, Dereham, NR20 3TG

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Alto Automotive Limited of Office 5, Farington House, Lancashire Business Park, Centurion Way, Preston, PR26 6TW is applying to change an existing Operator’s Licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 7 goods vehicles and 7 trailers at Alto Truck Services Limited, Greens Road, Dereham, NR20 3TG

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

