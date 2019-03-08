Search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 09:54 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 22 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Alto Automotive Limited of Mill House, Churchtown, Preston, Lancashire PR3 OHQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at Valley Services, Ayton Road, Wymondham NR18 OQH.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

