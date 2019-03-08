Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice Archant

Actavo (UK) Ltd of Unit C, Cedar Court Office Park, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3QZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To remove the following conditions or undertakings which reads: All vehicles authorised to be used under the licence shall always enter and exit the operating centre at Arminghall Close, Woodcock Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 3UE in a forward gear, and which applies at the operating centre at: Actavo UK Ltd, Arminghall Close, Woodcock Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 3UE.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Actavo (UK) Ltd of Unit C, Cedar Court Office Park, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3QZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To remove the following conditions or undertakings which reads: All vehicles authorised to be used under the licence shall always enter and exit the operating centre at Arminghall Close, Woodcock Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 3UE in a forward gear, and which applies at the operating centre at: Actavo UK Ltd, Arminghall Close, Woodcock Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 3UE.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.