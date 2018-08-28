Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 13:21 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 31 January 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Abbey Logistics Group Ltd of Suite 11 Stone Cross Place, Stone Cross Lane North, Lowton WA3 2SH: To keep an extra 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at British Sugar Factory, Norwich NR13 3ST

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Abbey Logistics Group Ltd of Suite 11 Stone Cross Place, Stone Cross Lane North, Lowton WA3 2SH: To keep an extra 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at British Sugar Factory, Norwich NR13 3ST

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

