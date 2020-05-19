Search

Notice of Application for a Premises Licence Under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 May 2020

Archant

MAKE NOTICE that Steven Cole has applied to Broadland District Council for the 84 Bush Road, Norwich, Norfolk. The Licensable activities proposed to carry on from the premises.

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 ODU. The licensing register can be inspected during the Councils normal opening hours at the Council offices. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

