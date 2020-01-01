THE OFFSHORE PETROLEUM PRODUCTION AND PIPE-LINES (ASSESSMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS) REGULATIONS 1999 (AS AMENDED) NOTICE PURSUANT TO REGULATION 10(2) 10G North Sea Limited and 10G UK Ltd Blythe Hub Development

Whereas the Secretary of State has been informed of additional information relating to the letter of application for consent submitted to the Oil and Gas Authority in respect of the above named project, which was supported by an Environmental Statement submitted to the Department on 31st January 2018 and was subject to public notice on 15th February 2018.

1. Copies of the letter of application for consent, the Environmental Statement and the additional information may be inspected between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on business days for a period of not less than 30 days, at the following address: Independent Oil and Gas plc, Endeavour House, 189 Shaftesbury Avenue, London WC2H 8JR

2. Copies of the letter of application for consent, the Environmental Statement and the additional information may also be obtained upon request to the same address, subject to a maximum discretionary charge of 22, or can be accessed via the following website address: https:// www.iog.co.uk/assets/blythe/

3. Representations relating to the letter of application for consent, the Environmental Statement and the additional information may be made to the Secretary of State by 27th March 2020, by letter or e-mail to:

Business Support Team

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment & Decommissioning

AB1 Building

Crimon Place

Aberdeen

AB10 1BJ

E-mail: BST@beis.gov.uk