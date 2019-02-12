North Norfolk District Council TENDER FOR A LICENSED VEHICLE TESTING CONTRACTOR

Public Notice Archant

The Council is seeking expressions of interest from individuals or organisations to tender for the testing of the following types of vehicle;

1. Motorised Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Vehicles ( with petrol, diesel or gas engines or operating on electric traction) with up to 8 passenger seats including ability to test: i. vehicles capable of carrying wheelchairs ii. trailers for such vehicles 2. Horse drawn landaus and similar vehicles 3. Tricycle rickshaws and similar vehicles The contract will be for an initial period of 3 years commencing 29 June 2019 with the potential for a further 1 year extension subject to mutual agreement. The successful applicant(s) will be required to enter into a formal contract with the Council. For further details please contact Debra Beckles, Procurement Officer by email to debra.beckles@north-norfolk.gov.uk, by telephone on 01263 516049 or in writing at North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN. Please note, that whilst each expression of interest will be judged on its own merits, under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, Section 68, preference will be given to those applicants whose place of business is within the District of North Norfolk.