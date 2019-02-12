Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

North Norfolk District Council TENDER FOR A LICENSED VEHICLE TESTING CONTRACTOR

PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

The Council is seeking expressions of interest from individuals or organisations to tender for the testing of the following types of vehicle;

1. Motorised Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Vehicles ( with petrol, diesel or gas engines or operating on electric traction) with up to 8 passenger seats including ability to test: i. vehicles capable of carrying wheelchairs ii. trailers for such vehicles 2. Horse drawn landaus and similar vehicles 3. Tricycle rickshaws and similar vehicles The contract will be for an initial period of 3 years commencing 29 June 2019 with the potential for a further 1 year extension subject to mutual agreement. The successful applicant(s) will be required to enter into a formal contract with the Council. For further details please contact Debra Beckles, Procurement Officer by email to debra.beckles@north-norfolk.gov.uk, by telephone on 01263 516049 or in writing at North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN. Please note, that whilst each expression of interest will be judged on its own merits, under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, Section 68, preference will be given to those applicants whose place of business is within the District of North Norfolk.

Most Read

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

Norwich City had a night to forget at Deepdale Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Stab victim required 24 stitches after being attacked with kitchen knife in Norwich

Levi Harcourt was jailed for 16 months for unlawful wounding. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stab victim required 24 stitches after being attacked with kitchen knife in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City slump at Alex Neil’s Preston

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Deepdale as the Canaries suffer a rare Championship away defeat to former boss Alex Neil and his Preston side.

City chief Farke plays down contract talk after 3-1 Preston defeat

Norwich City had a night to forget at Deepdale Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists