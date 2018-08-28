Land at A143, Bradwell NOTICE OF PUBLIC EXHIBITION Badger Building (E Anglia) Limited

will be displaying and seeking feedback on their proposals for developing in the order of 600 new homes, new open spaces and parkland on land to the north of the A143, Beccles Road, Bradwell.

The public exhibition will be held within the School Hall at Woodlands Primary Academy, Church Walk, Bradwell, NR31 8QQ, between 4:30pm and 7:30pm on Friday 8 February 2019. Badger Building and representatives of their project team will be on hand to explain the scheme and to answer any questions that you may have on the plans. The exhibition material will also be available to view via https://www. lanproservices.co.uk/bradwell-consultation/ from 5.00pm on Friday 8th February. If you have any queries about the event, please contact Lanpro Services Limited at: reply@ lanproservices.co.uk