Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence G4S CASH SOLUTIONS

trading as G45 Cash Solutions (UK) Ltd of Sutton Park House, 15 Carshalton Road, Sutton, Surrey, SM1 4LD is applying to change an existing licence as follows.

To keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at G45 Cash Solutions, 5 Diamond Rd, Norwich NR6 6AD. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office