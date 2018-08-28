Search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003 MAKE NOTICE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 January 2019

that I Michael Anthony Chappell t/a The Apiary Harleston Has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence For the 3 The Thoroughfare, Harleston, 1P20 9AH Statement of the licensable activities proposed.

To sell alcoholic drinks on site Monday to Sunday 11:00 until 23:00 Any person wishing to object to the grant of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 11th February 2019

