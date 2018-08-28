Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence C0OPERS TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD

PUBLISHED: 09:14 07 January 2019

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence C0OPERS TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD of Middlegate, Main Road, Terrington St John, Wisbech, Cambs PE14 7RP is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at Middlegate, Main Road, Terrington St John, Wisbech, Cambs, PE14 7RP Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

