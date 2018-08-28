CASTLE ACRE COMMON The Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board (NRIDB) has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006

CASTLE ACRE COMMON The Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board (NRIDB) has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Castle Acre Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed improvement works will involve the construction of approximately 450m of new channel through the common. The project will help reduce flood risk, by improving the connection of the river with its floodplain, allowing flood plain storage to be utilised during flooding events. The existing channel which flows by the footpath will become a back water fed primarily by springs. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents showing the proposed works can be inspected at The Spa Post Office, Castle Acre Store, Foxes Meadow, Castle Acre, Norfolk, PE32 2AS between normal office hours until the 6th day of February 2019. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained from Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board, at the address below. Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to The Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team 3F Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@pins.gsi.gov.uk. Letters sent to the Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. For information about how The Planning Inspectorate processes personal information please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at https://www.gov.uk/government/ publications/common-land-guidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board Kettlewell House, Austin Fields Industrial Estate, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1PH Tel: 01553 819600 Date: 9 January 2019