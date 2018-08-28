Works to repair the tower at the Church of St Mary the Less, Bury Road, Thetford.

Freeman Historic Properties invites Contractors to submit expressions of interest to tender for the works to repair the tower at St Mary the Less which is a grade 2* listed building.

Freeman Historic Properties invites Contractors to submit expressions of interest to tender for the works to repair the tower at St Mary the Less which is a grade 2* listed building. Tenders will be sought for significant masonry and stonework repairs and the reinstatement of the roof to the tower using traditional construction techniques and materials. The project value is expected to be in the region of £350,000 and is partly funded by a grant from Historic England. The project will be let via a single stage competitive tender with no more than five contractors invited to tender. Contractors must be registered with the Construction Industry Training Board and will be selected by a process based upon evidence of appropriate conservation skills and experience along with management capability. To obtain a copy of the expression of interest document please contact the client’s Quantity Surveyor, Andrew Morton at info@ama-qs.co.uk. Subject line — TSML Expression of interest.

Completed Expressions of Interest must be submitted no later than noon on 18th January 2019. Tenders will be issued in late January 2019 and works are expected to start in April 2019.

For publication in the Public notices section of the EDP on Thursday 3rd January 2019