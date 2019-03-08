Ru Paul's Drag Race duo coming to Norwich

Plastique Tiara and Yvie Oddly from Ru Paul's Drag Race Archant

Sashay the night away as two stars of Ru Paul's Drag Race are coming to the city for a special appearance.

Yvie Oddly and Plastique Tiara are coming to The Waterfront on Monday August 12 on their Pretty Weird Tour of the UK and Europe.

Both queens star in series 11 of the show which is currently on Netflix with Yvie Oddly still in the top five and Plastique Tiaria already finishing at 8th place.

Yvie hails from Denver in Colorado and has gained a legion of fans for her weird and wonderful style and acting ability in challenges.

Plastique, from Dallas in Texas, got her name from the My Little Pony character named Diamond Tiara and she models herself off a Barbie doll.

The show starts at 7pm and will also feature their dancers from the US and will be hosted by Ru Jazzle.

The pair aren't the first Ru Paul stars to appear in the city as series 10 winner Aquaria also appeared at The Waterfront in 2018.

Series nine star Peppermint is also set to appear at OPEN Norwich on July 27 to celebrate Norwich Pride.

Tickets cost £25 and go on sale at 9am on May 17 at ueaticketbookings.co.uk