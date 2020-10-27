Search

YouTube star and rapper KSI coming to Norwich in 2021 tour

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 27 October 2020

Social media star and rapper KSI. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Lia Toby

Social media star and rapper KSI. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Lia Toby

PA Wire/PA Images

YouTuber and rapper KSI has announced he is coming to Norwich on his 2021 tour.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams ‘JJ’ Olatunji, will be appearing at The Waterfront on May 20, 2021, as part of his 10-day tour across the UK.

Presale tickets are on sale now with general sale starting on Friday, October 30 at 9am.

You may also want to watch:

KSI started his career as a YouTuber in 2009 where he uploaded gaming-commentary videos.

Since then, he has racked up 22 million subscribers and participated in a YouTube boxing matches which had up to 4.9 million viewers across three matches.

Now he is having success with his music career with hits including Down Like That, Houdini and Lighter which were all top 10 singles.

To grab your tickets to see KSI, visit shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/ksi-2021

