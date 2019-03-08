Your chance to WIN a free studio recording session

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:35 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 15 August 2019

Blaze Studios in Caister-on-Sea. Picture: Blaze Studios

Blaze Studios in Caister-on-Sea. Picture: Blaze Studios

Blaze Studios

Are you an aspiring musician or band trying to get your music out there? Here's how you could win some FREE time in a recording studio.

Blaze Studios in Caister-on-Sea. Picture: Blaze StudiosBlaze Studios in Caister-on-Sea. Picture: Blaze Studios

We are giving local musicians and bands the chance to win some free recording time in a local studio. The session will take place at Blaze Studios, a professional recording, mixing and mastering hybrid studio situated right by the coast in Caister-on-Sea.

The studio aims to reach out to up and coming talent to give them the opportunity to release their music, at an affordable price, knowing it has been produced to a commercial standard.

Blaze Studios have had their work played on BBC Introducing as well as working with some more famous acts such as Rudimental, Mark from Suffolk rock band A and The Darkness' ex-drummer, Ed.

To be in with a chance of winning the free recording studio time, join our brand new Facebook group Enjoy Music More and leave a comment below the article on the page with why you think you should win the prize.

- To hear some of Blaze Studios' previous work visit their Soundcloud page

- The competition ends on Friday, September 6. The winner will be notified and entries received after the closing date will not be included. No cash value or alternative. Normal Archant competition rules apply.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

