You Me At Six review: Fans of all ages sang their hearts out to the entire of the band’s set list

09 December, 2018 - 15:42
You Me At Six headlining The LCR in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Archant

You Me At Six, with support from Marmozets and The Xcerts, brought their Take Off Your Colours 10th Anniversary tour to The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich last night.

British rock band You Me At Six brought their Take Off Your Colours 10th Anniversary tour to Norwich last night after phenomenal demand from fans across the country.

With a career spanning over 10 years, six albums under their belt and selling over 76,000 tickets across the UK last year, You Me At Six are undoubtedly heavyweights of the UK rock music scene.

Their outstanding live career speaks for itself, having sold out arena tours, headlining both the NME and Radio 1 stage at Reading & Leeds in 2017 and the second stage at Download Festival in 2018.

This anniversary tour came straight off the back of their VI album tour and had to be extended due to the high demand for tickets.

Norwich was the penultimate date on the tour and was unsurpisingly a sell out show.

Eager fans waited in the crowd at The Nick Rayns LCR for them to hit the stage. Screams filled the venue as the lights dipped and their intro music began playing over the speakers.

They opened the set with The Truth Is A Terrible thing, the first track off of the album, which was followed by classic track Gossip.

Right from the start the Surrey boys had the crowd in the palm of their hands as they performed all of the hits that fans have listened to and loved for a decade.

The audience sang their hearts out to fan favourites like If I Were In Your Shoes, Save It For The Bedroom and title track Take Off Your Colours.

Towards the end of the set they slowed things down with Always Attract. The majority of the band members left the stage leaving Chris Miller playing the acoustic guitar whilst Josh Franceschi sang one of the most heartfelt tracks from the album. It was a special moment in the set as fans sat on each others shoulders and belted the words back to them.

As the set wound down and the stage went black, fans began chanting ‘You Me At Six’ over and over waiting for the bands encore.

In true gig fashion, the boys arrived back on stage to bring things up to date with their newest releases. They performed Fast Forward, IOU and Straight To My Head from their album VI, even throwing in the tracks like Reckless and Room To Breathe - all of which had the crowd dancing and singing along.

The set wound to a close with Underdog which just about everyone in the audience seemed to know all the words to.

Fans of all ages sang their hearts out to the entire of the band’s set list. Once again You Me At Six pulled off a great performance that had everyone reminiscing about their memories from 10 years ago whilst enjoying some absolute classics.

They are an absolute pleasure to watch perform live on stage and to witness how their sound has progressed and matured over the years.

It’s easy to see why they are at the forefront of their scene and it’s fantastic to witness a band who have really found themselves again and genuinely have fun with what they are doing.

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

