Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Yoga and vegan festival to come to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:36 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 24 March 2019

A yoga and vegan festival in Norwich will be offering meditation classes. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A yoga and vegan festival in Norwich will be offering meditation classes. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A new festival with an emphasis on wellbeing is coming to Norwich.

On Saturday, April 6, City Academy will host Norwich’s the first yoga and vegan festival.

The festival, which will run from 10am to 7pm, will include 30 vegan products stalls, yoga and indoor meditation activities.

Organisers Yogific promise homemade raw and cooked vegan food and cruelty-free products ranging from beauty to clothing, as well as talks on wellbeing.

Yoga lessons of 45 minutes covering different yoga styles will be offered for £4.

There are also special yoga sessions for children and if you don’t have your own mats you can rent equipment on campus.

Tickets are available online for £3, or £5 on the door with free entry for children.

Organisers ask that people taking part in the festival try and bring their own cups, plates and cutlery where possible, as the festival aims to be zero waste.

Most Read

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: £10m-rated Ben Godfrey tracked by Manchester United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfreyis being linked with Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

‘She is living history’: Excelsior prepares for new season

Janice Fleming, apprentice bosun, Isaac Erdman, 1st mate, and skipper Jim Goddard aboard Excelsior. Pictures: Bill Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists