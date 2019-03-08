Yoga and vegan festival to come to Norwich

A yoga and vegan festival in Norwich will be offering meditation classes. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

A new festival with an emphasis on wellbeing is coming to Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Saturday, April 6, City Academy will host Norwich’s the first yoga and vegan festival.

The festival, which will run from 10am to 7pm, will include 30 vegan products stalls, yoga and indoor meditation activities.

Organisers Yogific promise homemade raw and cooked vegan food and cruelty-free products ranging from beauty to clothing, as well as talks on wellbeing.

Yoga lessons of 45 minutes covering different yoga styles will be offered for £4.

There are also special yoga sessions for children and if you don’t have your own mats you can rent equipment on campus.

Tickets are available online for £3, or £5 on the door with free entry for children.

Organisers ask that people taking part in the festival try and bring their own cups, plates and cutlery where possible, as the festival aims to be zero waste.