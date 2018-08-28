Search

Ernie Childs and students stage fifth exhibition in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:39 13 November 2018

Owners Karen and Ernie Childs at work at the Great Yarmouth Pottery which they are closing as they retire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Another year in front of an easel means another crop of colourful canvases for painter Ernie Childs.

The popular artist and potter is staging his fifth exhibition in the Great Yarmouth library galleries.

Along with some 20 of his students around 100 works are on display in a variety of mediums.

Mr Child’s wife Karen said the exhibition was usually staged in June but was taking place in November for the first time.

And so far all the signs were good for an autumn success with around ten paintings sold and art fans travelling from across the country to view the works.

As well as his signature seascapes there are some portraits on show as he continues to extend his skills.

And on the last day Saturday November 17, both she and Ernie will be at the galleries until 2.30pm.

The exhibition runs until daily 9.30-5pm finishing at 2.30pm on the final Saturday.

Most of the paintings have not been seen before and are for sale.

