Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Something very exciting is occurring in Norfolk next year, with Gavin and Stacey stars topping the bill at Yarmouth Comic Con.

Blue Peter and Crufts presenter Peter Purves Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Blue Peter and Crufts presenter Peter Purves Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

You're in for a cracking weekend on May 30 to 31 at Yarmouth Racecourse as the event returns for its second year with special guests Larry Lamb, Steffan Rhodri and former Blue Peter presenter Peter Purves.

Larry played Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey and is one of the sitcom's most popular characters, especially for his partnership with on-screen wife Pam, and his other credits include Archie Mitchell in EastEnders, Ted Case New Tricks and Brian Reader The Hatton Garden Job.

He was also in the original Superman films, starring Christopher Reeve, and on the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

He will appear alongside co-star Steffan Rhodri, whose character Dave Coaches is the boyfriend of Nessa, and his other credits include Reg Cattermole in Harry Potter and Colonel Darnell in Wonder Woman.

They will be joined by legendary Blue Peter presenter Peter Purves, who worked alongside John Noakes and Valerie Singleton, and he has also become the voice of Crufts and played Steven Taylor in Doctor Who for over 40 episodes.

Event organiser Phil Welsby, from Belton, said: "I trade at comic cons around the country with my wife Karen most weekends and felt that Yarmouth was crying out for something like this.

"We started it this year and the demand outstripped what we expected and we sold out and had 1,500 people each day.

"Larry Lamb doesn't attend these events in general so we are unbelievably lucky, especially with the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special this year."

The special guests will be there on both days and there will be Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos, alongside stalls, interactive activities, including light sabre battles and Harry Potter props, and professional cosplayers.

Early bird day tickets, available until December 31, cost £5 for children (5-12 years), £7 for adults (13+), with weekend and family passes also available, and you can buy them at eventbrite.co.uk