Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

PUBLISHED: 11:15 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 11 October 2019

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Something very exciting is occurring in Norfolk next year, with Gavin and Stacey stars topping the bill at Yarmouth Comic Con.

Blue Peter and Crufts presenter Peter Purves Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesBlue Peter and Crufts presenter Peter Purves Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

You're in for a cracking weekend on May 30 to 31 at Yarmouth Racecourse as the event returns for its second year with special guests Larry Lamb, Steffan Rhodri and former Blue Peter presenter Peter Purves.

Larry played Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey and is one of the sitcom's most popular characters, especially for his partnership with on-screen wife Pam, and his other credits include Archie Mitchell in EastEnders, Ted Case New Tricks and Brian Reader The Hatton Garden Job.

He was also in the original Superman films, starring Christopher Reeve, and on the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

He will appear alongside co-star Steffan Rhodri, whose character Dave Coaches is the boyfriend of Nessa, and his other credits include Reg Cattermole in Harry Potter and Colonel Darnell in Wonder Woman.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Record turn out at Norcon 2019 as fiction fans go all out

They will be joined by legendary Blue Peter presenter Peter Purves, who worked alongside John Noakes and Valerie Singleton, and he has also become the voice of Crufts and played Steven Taylor in Doctor Who for over 40 episodes.

Event organiser Phil Welsby, from Belton, said: "I trade at comic cons around the country with my wife Karen most weekends and felt that Yarmouth was crying out for something like this.

READ MORE: 9 things to do this Halloween in Norfolk - from PrimEvil to Spooky City

"We started it this year and the demand outstripped what we expected and we sold out and had 1,500 people each day.

"Larry Lamb doesn't attend these events in general so we are unbelievably lucky, especially with the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special this year."

The special guests will be there on both days and there will be Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos, alongside stalls, interactive activities, including light sabre battles and Harry Potter props, and professional cosplayers.

READ MORE: 11 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2019

Early bird day tickets, available until December 31, cost £5 for children (5-12 years), £7 for adults (13+), with weekend and family passes also available, and you can buy them at eventbrite.co.uk

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 39 - will you be WAG of the week?

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (right) Photo: Peter Byrne, Ian West/PA Wire

Tools stolen from van in retail park after spate of burglaries

Four vans have had tools stolen from them in the last two days.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists