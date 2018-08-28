Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

X Factor 2019 auditions to come to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:29 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 14 January 2019

X Factor auditions are returning to Norwich this year. Picture: Denise Bradley

X Factor auditions are returning to Norwich this year. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

If you think you could be the next singing superstar then get yourself down to the X Factor auditions in Norwich.

The X Factor has made household names of performers such as Leona Lewis, One Direction and Little Mix.

Now it could be your turn to impress the casting team and take the first step to compete for a career in the music industry as open auditions are due to come to Norwich later this year.

Go along to Castle Mall on Saturday, March 9 from 9am to 6pm to take part.

Last year Norwich drag act The Squirrels - formed by Kenny Moore and Chris Thomas Nicoll - made it to the six chair challenge on the show after initially auditioning in Norwich.

In 2017 Lingwood’s Leon Mallett made it through to the live shows after being reintroduced by Louis Walsh as a wildcard.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Lamsey Lane in Heacham will be closed for repairs

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

Man cures sleep apnoea by losing 5 stone in 40 weeks

Daniel Garwood before and after his five stone weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists