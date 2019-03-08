You can meet real-life superheroes at Wroxham Barns this weekend

A superhero event is coming to Wroxham Barns this weekend.

At Wroxham Barns this weekend visitors can meet some real-life superheroes as they host a superhero weekend on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 from 10am to 5pm on Junior Farm.

Visitors of all ages are invited to dress up in costume and channel their own favourite superhero to join in the fun.

There's a superhero academy with 10 tasks to be completed and stamped on the superhero passport, including super-strength training on the agility assault course and spiderweb spraying, as well as helping out the team on the farm and joining the Bella and Barny superhero show in order to receive a

superhero academy certificate.

Iron Man, Batman, Spider Man and The Flash will be getting involved in the fun over the weekend with a superhero meet and greet at 11am, 12 noon and 2pm.

Ian Russell, who opened Wroxham Barns in May 1983, said: "This is a brand-new event for us and we're very excited about it.

"We hope that grown-ups will let their imagination run wild and help the little ones get creative to have a go at making their own costumes.

"Sometimes the simplest and the most fun involves getting messy with paint, glue and an old bedsheet and we're really looking forward to seeing how inventive our visitors can be with their costumes."

Tickets allow visitors to come and go all day at Junior Farm and the Fun Park will be open too.

Buy online in advance at https://wroxhambarns.digitickets.co.uk/tickets with a range of saver tickets available.