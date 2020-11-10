Firework display set to Disney music returning for New Year’s Eve

Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework display for New Year's Eve Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Following the success of three sold-out firework displays to celebrate Bonfire Night, Wroxham Barns is bringing back the event for New Year’s Eve and it will be set to Disney tunes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan

Wroxham Barns hosted its first firework display this year and it featured low bangs, so as not to disturb animals, and it was adapted for social distancing.

Once guests arrived they then went to their designated pitch, with space for 110 groups of up to five, and there were staggered entry times to prevent crowding.

While it was originally scheduled for just November 3, after selling out two further dates were added on November 1 and 4 - thankfully a day before the second lockdown began.

The event will now return by popular demand on Thursday, December 31 from 4pm to 8pm and will once again be set to Disney music.

The Wroxham Barns display will also have a bonfire Picture: Sonya Duncan The Wroxham Barns display will also have a bonfire Picture: Sonya Duncan

The bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm and the firework display will start at 7.15pm and last 15 minutes.

READ MORE: Wroxham Barns enters lockdown on a high after sold-out firework displays

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: “We are so delighted to bring one final low bang firework event to Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

“We all know Christmas is going to be different this year and we just want to bring some normality for people and some nice family memories for 2020.

“We can only host the one evening, so once tickets are gone they’re gone.”

Tickets also include entry to the Junior Farm and unlimited rides at the Fun Park, which underwent a six-figure investment earlier this year, with late-night shopping too.

Guests can visit all these areas from 4pm until 7pm and there will also be a food court with street food.

READ MORE: ‘It was magical’ - Lights go up across village to bring community together

Tickets launch to the Wroxham Barns mailing list on Friday, November 13 at 7pm, with general release on social media at 8pm.

Signing up is advised as the last event sold out to the mailing list within 25 minutes and the deadline to do that is 11am on Friday.

Tickets cost £50 per socially distanced square (up to five people) and guests must arrive in one car - sign up here.

Wroxham Barns will refund tickets if it is unable to go ahead due to Covid-19.