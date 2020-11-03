Wroxham Barns enters lockdown on a high after sold-out firework displays

Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. The Clements family (C) Archant 2020

Wroxham Barns is entering lockdown with a bang after its best October half-term ever and three sold-out firework displays.

The event was originally scheduled for just Tuesday, November 3, but due to huge demand two further dates were added on Sunday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 4.

It is Wroxham Barns’ first ever display and it features low bangs so as not to disturb animals and it is suitable for younger children.

Once guests arrive in main car park, they then head to their socially distanced pitch, with 110 each night, and there are staggered arrival times to prevent crowding.

The final event on Wednesday evening takes place a few hours before the nation goes into a second lockdown and manager Ben Marshall was relieved when he found out it could all go ahead as planned.

Speaking after the first event on Sunday, Mr Marshall said: “The event was incredible and we welcomed 550 people to our site for our first ever firework display in a socially distanced way.

“It featured low bangs and was all set to Disney music, from Frozen to The Lion King, and it was a nice feeling as it was the last family experience for many before lockdown.

“I spoke to so many customers who were so grateful and thankful for an amazing night.

“If Boris Johnson had asked me when I would have preferred a lockdown, it would have been after October half-term and the fireworks events, so I’m counting my lucky stars.”

Wroxham Barns is now gearing up for Christmas, which includes its sold out Santa Experience that has been made Covid-safe.

The Wroxham Barns team are also planning to post videos of feeding sessions on social media at weekends during lockdown.

Mr Marshall added: “This year has been a rollercoaster, but looking back I am really proud and pleased as we had our most successful October half-term in 38 years and the same for the summer holidays.”

Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. The Riches family Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. The Riches family

Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Harry and Emma Buckle and Sofia Stefanuti. Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Harry and Emma Buckle and Sofia Stefanuti.

Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Dylan, Edie and Leah Graham. Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Dylan, Edie and Leah Graham.

Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Sen King, Ralphy Denniss, Harrison Francis. Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Sen King, Ralphy Denniss, Harrison Francis.

