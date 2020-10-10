Video

Socially distanced firework display set to Disney music launching in Norfolk

Wroxham Barns has announced a new firework display for 2020. Picture: STEVE ADAMS Archant

A new firework event at a popular Norfolk attraction is set to transport you to A Whole New World, with a dazzling display set to Disney music.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

General manager, Ben Marshall, at the entrance to the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns, which is included in the ticket price. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY General manager, Ben Marshall, at the entrance to the refurbished Fun Park at Wroxham Barns, which is included in the ticket price. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The socially distanced display will take place at Wroxham Barns and will feature low bangs, so it doesn’t disturb the animals and is suitable for younger children.

The event was initially scheduled for just Wednesday, November 4, but after selling out there is now an added date on Tuesday, November 3.

Guests need to park in the main car park and then head to their socially distanced pitch, with 110 at each event, and need to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Gates open on both days at 6pm, with the bonfire at 6.30pm and the main display at 6.45pm, and there are staggered arrival times to prevent crowding.

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: “This is our first ever fireworks event and it is low bang, which is great for toddlers and the animals and it will all be set to Disney music.

“Tickets include entry to the Junior Farm to see the animals and the rides at the Fun Park, with entry between 6pm and 9pm.”

There will also be refreshments on offer including crêpes and waffles, burgers and hot dogs and pizzas.

Tickets cost £40 per pitch (for up to five people) and you can buy them at wroxhambarns.digitickets.co.uk/tickets