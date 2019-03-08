World famous DJ Paul Oakenfold coming to Norwich

Paul Oakenfold

House music pioneer Paul Oakenfold will get the party started when he performs in the city this Easter.

The world famous DJ and producer is set to perform at OPEN Norwich on April 21 which will be his first UK set since his iconic performance at Stonehenge in September 2018.

It will be the first time Paul has performed in East Anglia since the early noughties and will celebrate his influence on electronic music over the past three decades.

Oakenfold, who started out spinning funk in London’s Covent Gardens, brought the Balearic sound of Ibiza to the UK in the late 1980s.

He was Ministry Of Sound in London’s first resident DJ, but it was his time at Liverpool’s super club Cream where he made his reputation.

It also earned him his first Grammy nomination for his 2004’s Creamfields compilation.

Oakenfold has produced for megastars like U2 and Madonna, who he joined on worldwide tours, and The Happy Mondays.

He has three acclaimed albums to his name, has remixed for acts including The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears and released more than 20 DJ mix compilations.

A spokesman for the event said: “We’re so excited to be bringing the world’s most iconic electronic dance music DJ to Norwich.

“It’s bucket list stuff for us.”

His work has taken him from the DJ booth of the world’s hottest nightspots and festivals to landmarks including the Great Wall of China and Mount Everest.

In the studio he’s produced soundtracks for Hollywood blockbuster movies like The Bourne Identity, Matrix Reloaded, Shrek 2, Swordfish and Collateral.

Still one of the leading forces in the global music scene, Oakenfold’s newest artist album Labor of Love is released soon and features CeeLo Green, Ryan Tedder and Luis Fonsi.

Recent double album Perfecto Las Vegas, named after his cutting edge record label and his weekly residency at the legendary Rain nightclub in The Palms, was the highest selling DJ compilation ever released in US history with more than half-a-million sales.

The support act for the gig will be Dereham-based Lee Rudd, artist name Ruddaz, who is a trance DJ and producer.

The Easter Sunday event runs from 9pm to 2am and is an 18+ event.

Tickets cost £20 are on sale now at opennorwich.org.uk







